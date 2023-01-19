Two men have been jailed after a man was shot in the face in Morecambe.

Joshua Giles 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, were sentenced to a near total of 30 years in prison after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

An investigation was launched in November 2021, after police were called to reports of gunshots in an alleyway to the rear of Skipton Street in Morecambe on 15 November.

Skipton Street in Morecambe. Credit: Lancs Live

A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

The victim also suffered life-changing injuries and is still recovering from the incident.

CCTV captured Giles and McCandlish. Credit: Lancashire Police

CCTV footage recovered from the scene showed several figures in an alleyway, with the victim targeted with an improvised firearm, also known as a ‘slam gun’.

Further enquiries found a dark-coloured people carrier-type car had been in the area earlier in the day and the day after the shooting, the vehicle was found in York Road, Lancaster.

Inside, officers found a face covering, as well as receipts and tags for balaclavas, gloves and face coverings. The items had been bought from a store on Euston Road, Morecambe, less than half a mile from the firearms discharge on Skipton Street.

McCandlish selecting a mask. Credit: Lancashire Police

CCTV footage from earlier in the day on November 15 showed two men, McCandlish and Giles, in the shop buying balaclavas and a crowbar.

McCandlish and Giles were charged with attempted murder. A 13-year-old boy was charged with wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The case against him was later dismissed.

McCandlish and Giles pleaded guilty at court to Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

McCandlish was jailed for 15 years and eight months, with a five-year extended licence. Giles was handed a 13 year and six-month prison sentence, with a five-year extended licence.

Giles buying balaclava and gloves. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Chief Inspector James Edmonds, of Lancashire Police, said: "It is remarkable the victim was not killed as a consequence of this incident.

"As part of a premeditated plan, Giles and McCandlish attacked the man with a ‘slam gun’, an improvised firearm. The pair used ammunition similar to cartridges from a shotgun, discharging the gun at close range. The victim was left with serious facial injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma as part of his treatment.

"Their actions were deliberate and callous. The motivation for the attack has never been fully understood and neither McCandlish or Giles have offered any explanation as to why they attacked the victim."

