A £50,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the conviction for the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Kennie Carter was stabbed to death on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford on 22 January 2022.

Since the incident, 12 teenagers between 13 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of murder, with each released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Alicia Smith, Detective Chief Inspector of Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Major Investigation Team said police have arrested all of the people that they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

“This is a long and meticulous investigation, through which we have spoken to over 100 people, reviewed over 100 hours of CCTV and carried out dozens of warrants.

“We have also arrested all of the people that we wanted to speak to in connection with this incident,” she said.

DCI Smith also said they believe they are close to getting justice and that there is someone out there who holds key information about this case.

“Please don’t assume that we already know the information you hold. What you know could be the last piece that we need," she added.

“I understand you might be scared but I would like to stress that murder investigations are never closed. We will never stop seeking the truth and we will not stop until Kennie’s killer is safely behind bars.”

At the opening of Kennie's inquest in August, the court heard he suffered a single stab wound to the chest as he walked home on Thirlmere Avenue.

A detective told the hearing the fatal attack appeared 'to have followed a dispute between two groups', and outlined three confrontations that had taken place in the hours before the murder.

Speaking on what would have been Kennie's 17th birthday, in July, his mum Joan Dixon said: "I know he's not a baby but to me he's a baby, he's my youngest of four.

"I've got Kennie on my mind 24 / 7, right now while I'm talking to you Kennie's in my head, while I'm asleep Kennie's in my head, when I wake up Kennie's in my head.

"Every day is the same thing, we'll sit there, and I'm sat on the edge of my chair every day, and it's as if I'm waiting for something every day - to be told there's been a breakthrough or something.

"I still even think he's gonna walk through the door and it's all been just a real vile trick that's been played."

"Somebody's got to do the right thing," she added as she urged anyone with information that may help detectives to come forward.

She appealed to the public to come forward and speak to the police.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on on 0161 856 9908 or 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.