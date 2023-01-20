Play Brightcove video

Vincent Kompany spoke to Granada Reports sports journalist David Chisnall

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted he didn't think "things would go this well" in his start to life at Turf Moor

After relegation from the Premier League last season, the former Belgium international is now leading Burnley's push for promotion and as has taken them to the top of Championship.

Kompany says: "We didn't think it would go this well if I'm being honest. But it's done now, what we've done is in the past and we try and be better."

Vincent Kompany lifts Premier League trophy Credit: Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images

As a player during his 11 years with Manchester City Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three EFL Cups. But he's now drawing a line under his playing days and says he's starting anew as a manager.

He days: "I was a football player but I'm not anymore. I'm a manager now and everything is new to me.

"We have this thing where we say every player who comes through the door with us, and even member of staff, our mission is to get better every single day.

"The day you come into our building until the last day you have to try and get better and then good things will follow."

Kompany says working under City manager Pep Guardiola has taught him a lot but his hard work ethic comes from his parents.

He says: "Where we come from it's important to stay focussed to let your work rate do the talking because ultimately that solves most of your problems.

Vincent Kompany celebrating at Turf Moor Credit: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire/PA Images

"I've taken this into my coaching life. There's no magic, there's no genius it's more hard work, focus and believing in the players you have."

Burnley fans have enjoyed the journey under Kompany so far this season and they're hoping it's not over yet with destination Premier League in their sights.

