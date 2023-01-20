A car thief was tracked down after police followed the footprints he had left in the snow.

Officers spotted a vehicle which had been reported stolen as they carried out a on regular patrol in Runcorn on 18 January.

After a brief chase the passengers abandoned the car mid-motion, where it rolled into the entrance of Town Park. Despite giving chase, police lost sight of the occupants.

But, thanks to a new layer of snow on the ground officers could see footprints and followed them to a nearby address.

When they knocked on the door, they were let and Daniel Henderson appeared.

His shoes matched the prints and subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and charged.

The 21-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on 19 January where he pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent.

He was sentenced to two months imprisonment and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

He was also recalled to prison for a previous conviction.

Detective Sergeant Stu Needham said: “This case shows that, even in this modern age, sometimes all you need is to do is to follow the clues laid out in front of you.

“We will continue to do all we can to track down those intent on causing harm to our communities and I hope that this is acts as a deterrent to others who think they can get away with committing crime in our area."