Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made their first official visit to the North West after the death of The Queen.

The royal couple started the day by visiting Manchester's Kellogg's factory to mark its 100th anniversary in Manchester.

His Majesty joked that he was a year late for the anniversary, after they had celebrated it in 2022.

Charles, who unveiled a plaque marking his visit and celebrating 100 years of "bringing breakfast to Britain", sparked laughter when he said: "Sorry I'm a year late."

Kellogg's has been a holder of the Royal Warrant since the reign of King George VI and cereal from the business was historically delivered to Buckingham Palace in a small van called Genevieve.

Speaking after the King departed, Chris Silcock, Kellogg's managing director for UK and Ireland, said it was "fantastic" that Charles made a visit.

"It doesn't get any better than that for us," he said.

King Charles speaks to staff on the cornflakes production line during a visit to the Kellogg's factory in the UK at Trafford Park. Credit: PA Images

The pair then travelled to the centre of Bolton where they were welcomed by over a thousand people gathered outside the town hall.

They were welcomed by civic leaders, including representatives of the local Polish community, before being treated to a performance from the Polonez folk dance group.

Once inside the Town Hall, the King and Queen Consort passed by the Hall of Memories, where they were shown artist L.S. Lowry's "Going to the Match" painting.

The couple were then taken to meet representatives of a collection of groups, including the town's Interfaith Council and Solidarity Community Association to Bolton Asian Elders.

Other groups included Bolton Holiday Activities and Food Program which supports low-income families with meals and sporting activities.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were greeted to crowds on their arrival to Bolton Town Hall. Credit: PA Images

After visiting Bolton Town Hall, the pair then travelled to Wythenshawe where they met with Gareth Southgate during a visit to Norbrook Community Centre.

Southgate is a 'Prince’s Trust ambassador' and after chatting, the royal pair watched young people doing sport activities in the hall, and then met a group of young people who are regular users of the centre.

King Charles talks to Gareth Southgate during a visit to the Norbrook Community Centre in Wythenshawe. Credit: PA Images

The King also used the royal train for the first time since starting his reign, travelling to the city of Manchester from Ayr in Scotland.

He also made a private visit to GCHQ's North West hub earlier in the day.

