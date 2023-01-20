An appeal has been issued for information after a police officer was ‘dragged by a moving car’.

The incident happened on Blackburn Road in Accrington at around 11:15pm on Thursday 19 January.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Police are now trying to track down 34-year-old Wahid Hussain in connection with the incident.

The man, from Accrington, has links to the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester, Lancashire Police have said.

Anyone who spots him should call 999.

Officers shared a picture of Hussain on the Hyndburn Police Facebook page as part of the appeal to find him.

An officer wrote: "Have you seen 34-year-old Wahid Hussain from Accrington? We want to speak to him after a police officer was dragged by a moving car in Blackburn Road, Accrington, at around 11.15pm yesterday.

"Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured. Hussain has links to Accrington, Nelson and the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.

"The public are advised not to approach Hussain but to report any information on his whereabouts to police by emailing forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or 101, quoting log 1344 of January 19, 2023. For immediate sightings 999."