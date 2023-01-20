A law student who died after four remote GP consultations is likely to have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment, a coroner has concluded.

David Nash, a 26-year-old student at University of Leeds, died on 4 November 2020 of a mastoiditis in his ear which caused an abscess on his brain.

He had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020, but was never given a face-to-face appointment.

A ssistant Coroner Abigail Combes told Wakefield Coroner's Court, that this failure to arrange the in-person examination of the musician was a "missed opportunity" .

She said the failure of the GP surgery to see Mr Nash meant the neurosurgery he underwent on what turned out to be a brain abscess was 10 hours later than it could have been.

In her narrative conclusion she said: "On November 2 2020 there was a missed opportunity to direct David to seek face-to-face care during his GP appointment that morning.

"Had he been directed to seek face-to-face or urgent care by the GP practice it is more likely than not that he would have undergone neurosurgery approximately 10 hours earlier than he actually did which, at that time, it is more likely than not would have been successful."

Mr Nash was a talented musician, spending a number of years touring Europe with his band Weirds.

He had just started the second year of a law degree at Leeds University when he died.