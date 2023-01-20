The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said “good things come to thems that wait” after their album St. Jude reached number one - almost 15 years after its original release.

The Middleton band - consisting of Fray, Michael Campbell and Conan Moores - has secured their first number one album after releasing an anniversary addition of the iconic album.

The Official UK Charts say it is the longest time between an album's release date and reaching the top spot – 14 years, nine months and 14 days to be exact.

The band also became the third in UK chart history to claim the top spot with a reissued album, alongside the Rolling Stones with Goats Head Soup and Exile On Main St; and The Beatles with Abbey Road and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The Courteener's album artwork was projected onto famous landmarks across Manchester last year. Credit: PA images

Liam Fray told the Official UK Charts: “Good Things come to thems that wait. God bless the fans.”

The 16-track album has become a symbol of the Manchester music scene in recent years, with its recognisable artwork projected onto famous landmarks in the city.

Elsewhere, pop superstar Miley Cyrus claimed her third UK number one single with Flowers, which is thought to be about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The lead track from her upcoming studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was the UK’s biggest first week overall since Harry Styles’ As It Was.

The 30-year-old previously topped the UK singles chart with We Can’t Stop in 2013 and Wrecking Ball in the same year.

