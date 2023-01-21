The head of a Kurdish people smuggling ring has been arrested at Manchester airport after going on the run prior to his sentencing. Tarik Namik, 45, from Oldham, was sentenced to eight years in Prison on 9 December 2022 after he failed to show up at Manchester Crown Court.

Four other members of his gang were sentenced alongside him. The court had previously heard how Namik headed up an organised crime group involved in transporting migrants from Iraq and Iran to the UK hidden in the back of lorries. Following his no-show at court, a warrant was issued for Namik’s arrest, and he was detained as he arrived at Manchester Airport on a flight from Istanbul on Friday 20 January. He is likely to return to the Crown Court on Monday 23 January to be formally sentenced. National Crime Agency Branch Commander Richard Harrison said: “Namik was a prolific people smuggler whose crime group put vulnerable migrants at great risk while he reaped the profits. I’m delighted that he will now face justice for the offences he committed. “Fugitives never come off our radar, and I’d like to thank our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police for their assistance in ensuring he was detained quickly the moment he set foot back in the UK.”