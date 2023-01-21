A second person has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot dead and doused in acid.

Liam Smith, 38, was discovered after emergency services were called to Kilburn Drive in Shevington, near Wigan, at around 7pm on Thursday 24 November.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, he has been taken to custody ahead of being questioned by detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on 19 January 2023 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, he remains in custody for questioning.

Detectives launched a major investigation, codenamed 'Vestige' after Liams murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This investigation is incredibly complex, and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice and provide Liam’s family with some form of closure at this devastating time.

“So far, 5 warrants and 28 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

"We are continuing to urge anyone with any information to come forward. No matter how small you think your information is, this could benefit this investigation massively, so please do not stay silent. "

In a statement, Liam's family said he was "kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

"He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”