Thousands have lined the streets of both Manchester and Liverpool as the North West celebrates the Chinese New Year.

In Manchester, the popular Dragon Parade returned following a two-year hiatus, drawing in huge crowds.

Thousands watched in Manchester as the Dragon parade culminated in a spectacular dance display in China Town Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The parade saw a 175ft Chinese dragon weave its way through the city centre to China Town, accompanied by traditional lion and ribbon dancers.

This year welcomes the year of the Rabbit, believed to be the luckiest of the lunar zodiac signs and signifies longevity, peace and prosperity.

Lisa Yam, President of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Manchester (FCAM) said: "The Year of the Rabbit is the luckiest zodiac animal and so it means a lot to everybody as we believe we have the luckiest year."

"We have the legendary Dragon Parade back this year and it was massive, unimaginable and amazing.

"We are very pleased that so many people have come, the turnout is very good and we wish everybody a happy new year."

Jane Sharrocks, Manchester Business Improvement District Chair and General Manager of Selfridges Exchange Square said: “This is the eighth consecutive year we’ve partnered with the Federation of Chinese Associations of Manchester on the city’s Chinese New Year celebrations – some of the best and brightest in Europe!

"We’ve adorned the city with thousands of traditional red lanterns once again for 2023 to help welcome in the Year of the Rabbit and we’re delighted to see the return of the Dragon Parade which is always a real crowd-pleaser and highlight of the celebrations.”

The celebrations were organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations of Manchester Credit: ITV Granada Reports

