The Courteeners have made history after their debut album 'St Jude' reached number one on the Official UK Charts almost 15 years after its original release.

The Manchester-formed indie rock trio secured their first-ever number-one album after a 15th-anniversary edition of the album featuring remastered tracks and previously unreleased material was released.

St Jude is the album with the longest gap between release and topping the chart, at 14 years, 9 months and 7 days.

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said, "good things come to thems that wait".

The band, consisting of frontman Fray, Michael Campbell and Daniel "Conan" Moores - also became the third in Official UK Chart history to reach number one with a reissued album.

Only three bands have ever managed to reach number one with a re-issued album. The Rolling Stones with Goats Head Soup, Exile On Main St and The Beatles with Abbey Road, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.