Three men have been arrested after a mass brawl broke out outside a Wetherspoons in Liverpool.

The fight took place on Walton Road, Kirkdale, at around 3 pm on Saturday 21 January 2023.

Video footage of the scene, which has been widely shared online, shows glass bottles being thrown as a woman's voice shouts "get out, get out."Merseyside Police confirmed officers were called to an altercation at The Thomas Frost on Walton Road on Saturday afternoon.

Police said no injuries were reported and three men aged 22, 33, and 55, were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.In the footage, a man can be seen lying on the ground in front of moving traffic as others kick and punch him.