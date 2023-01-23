Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton boss, it has been reported.

The club has won just three wins in 20 Premier League games this season, leaving the Toffees second bottom of the Premier League table and in another relegation battle.

Lampard took up the role less than 12 months ago but he is now the seventh manager to leave in as many years since Iranian-born billionaire Farhad Moshiri became the majority shareholder at the club in 2016.

It follows frustration from Blues supporters who have called for the club's board to change and not the manager.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri attended the Toffees' game on Saturday, when they lost two-nil to West Ham.

It was the first match the businessman had been to in 15 months - and why there was growing speculation about Lampard's future with the club.

