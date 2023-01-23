Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager but will others follow?

Frank Lampard has been sacked as the Everton manager but his exit doesn't come as a great surprise.

A record of just three wins in 20 Premier League games this season leaves the club languishing second bottom of the table and in yet another relegation battle.

Lampard took over on 31 January 2022 but less than 12 months into his reign he's now the seventh managerial departure in as many years since Iranian-born billionaire Farhad Moshiri became the majority shareholder at the club in 2016.

Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez and now Lampard have all come and gone.

However, for a growing number of Blues' supporters enough is enough and change is needed on the board and not the manager.

Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri, Director Graeme Sharp, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Chairman Bill Kenwright Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Their frustration is aimed squarely at Moshiri along with the chairman Bill Kenwright, Chief Executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and other board members including former player Graeme Sharp.

Moshiri attended his first Everton game reportedly since 2021 as he watched the team lose 2-0 to West Ham United.

After that match the majority shareholder left fans and former players like Alan Stubbs baffled as he said Lampard's future was not his decision when asked by Sky Sports.

Under Moshiri Everton have spent well over half a billion pounds on transfers with little return on the pitch.

Off the pitch things aren't much better with fans further angered following reports of board members being allegedly threatened and assaulted and staying away from the club's home Premier League game with Southampton for safety reasons.

They question the validity of these claims.

Merseyside police say it's been liaising with Everton but no offences have been reported.

Everton fans protest against the club's Board of Directors Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Fans groups held a sit in protest following their last home game which was a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton.

A similar protest is planned for their next match at Goodison Park which is against Arsenal on the 4 February.

Everton legend Peter Reid told ITV Granada Reports that the club would only avoid relegation by coming together. But that outcome now seems further away than ever before.

Everton have a rich and proud history and have not been relegated from the top flight of English football since 1951. But the chaos at the club is now putting that 72 year run under threat of coming to an end.