A major road has been closed after reports of a serious stabbing in south Manchester.

At least nine police cars and four ambulances were called to the incident on the A6 Stockport Road in Levenshulme, in the early hours of Monday.

Armed police were also seen in the area around the junction with Crayfield Road, and Stockport Road remains closed between Clare Road and Crayfield Road.

Eyewitnesses said at least one person was taken to hospital in an ambulance under police escort. The exact nature of the incident is not year clear, nor is the condition of those involved.

Greater Manchester Police has yet to confirm the nature of the incident.