A man who forced his way into a woman's home, before choking and raping her, has been jailed.

Mitchel Gleave, 27, has been jailed for 15 years for the 'horrifying' attack, which happened in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester in February 2019.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say Gleave attacked the woman after initially knocking on her door asking if he could use her mobile phone.

He returned twice more to use the phone but when on the third occasion the woman refused, he became aggressive.

Gleave stopped her from closing the front door, put his hand around her neck and pushed her back into the house.

Gleave was jailed at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: Steve Allen/PA

The victim recalled waking up on her living room floor, realising that Gleave had squeezed her throat to the point where she had become unconscious.

When she woke up, Gleave was demanding to know if she had any cash in the house.

He put his hand over her mouth to silence any screams while sitting on top of her and punching her to the body. She tried to shout for help, but Gleave threatened to kill her.

When he finally left the house the victim ran out shortly after to find help nearby and the police were called.

She then suspected that while she had been unconscious Gleave had sexually assaulted her. He was later charged and found guilty of rape.

Gleave, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 15 years at Manchester Crown Court, after being found guilty of rape, attempting to choke with intent, making threats to kill, assault and robbery.

DC Katie Parlatt of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a horrifying and sustained attack on an innocent woman in her own home. Gleave is clearly a dangerous man and I am relieved that he has now been brought to justice and will be in prison for the foreseeable future.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her immense bravery in assisting us with our investigation. It must have been harrowing to have to recall that terrifying day but I hope todays verdict can serve as some closure for her."

