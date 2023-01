A fundraiser famed for his efforts wearing only bright blue swimming trunks has braved sub-zero temperatures on the latest leg of his 1,000-mile trek.

Everton fan Mick Cullen, more commonly known as Speedo Mick, didn’t let minus 3C temperatures stop him in his tracks on his fundraising mission walk the length of the country, as he walked through Glen Coe in the Scottish Highlands.

Fresh from a rest day, and just days after making it to the top of the country’s highest mountain, the 58-year-old said he was “exhausted” as he was “no spring chicken anymore”, but said he was carrying on.

On Sunday 22 January, Mick continued his "stomp" to Luss, on the west bank of Loch Lomond.

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I know I’m going 15 miles today,” said the Liverpudlian, who celebrated raising £60,000 during his journey so far.

“I can’t believe it, honestly, it fills my heart with joy,” he said.

“It’s for a great cause, we’re trying to stop the stigma (of) talking about mental health and, obviously, we’re trying to raise the awareness of suicide prevention.”

He set off on his latest adventure from John O’Groats, Caithness, on December 29, and plans to end his trip at Land’s End in Cornwall.

Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, walks through Glen Coe Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The fundraiser is walking walk around 15 miles a day for two to three months in aid of the SpeedoMick Foundation, which will give grants to small grassroots charities that support mental health awareness, disadvantaged young people and the homeless, before he hangs up his Speedos for good.

Equipped with a tent, he set off with plans to camp throughout the walk, as well as scaling the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales: Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, along the way.

Speedo Mick is walking 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Earlier this week he completed the first of those, braving the -18C at the snow-covered summit of the 4,411ft mountain in nothing more than his trademark bright blue Speedos.

Mr Cullen’s charity triumphs have included a 2,000-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland and swimming the English Channel, before he turned up to his beloved Everton Football Club’s next home game in a pair of blue trunks with “Channel swimmer” written on his chest.

