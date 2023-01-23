A cat who became a familiar sight to thousands of rail users in Liverpool has died.'Paul Newman', a hugely popular bengal cat who had become the unofficial face of Liverpool South Parkway station, has died, a Facebook page run in his name confirmed.

A status read: "It is with a heavy heart I must announce that Paul the cat has journeyed over Rainbow Bridge.

"I know you will all miss him just as I will. My heart goes out to Steff his owner and all of his colleagues at South Parkway who will miss him."

Paul lived nearby with owner Steff, but 13 years ago began journeying into the station which became his second home.

He became a celebrity at the station, and would often lounge around on the barriers, brightening up commuters' days and enjoying attention from staff there.

Along the way he got in to some scrapes, including a scare last April when he found his way on to the roof of Platform 4 - before making his way down for a drink of water.

He was briefly in the doghouse back in 2013 when claims were made he had nipped a security guard - but he avoided a ban and went on to enjoy 10 more years at the station.

Paul became a familiar sight at the station. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Hundreds of people took to Facebook to pay their respects to the beloved cat, who "brought joy to so many people."Gemma Leigh said: "RIP Paul. You made my 6am commutes to work great whenever I saw you. Sending lots of hugs to Paul's family. I know what it's like losing a cat."Janet Cooper said: "So sad. Paul brought joy to so many people. Thinking of him and his loved ones."

Layla Shaughnessy said: "RIP Paul. I loved giving him a little stroke when coming home from work - he was a wonderful, mischievous boy. Sleep tight."

Daniel James Findlay-Belfield said: "I will never forget how he helped me get through a very dark time in my life a few years ago. The happiness he gave to so many people, including myself, will never be forgotten. He was a Legend and I will miss him so much.

"The station will never be the same."