Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) has accused UEFA of showing "contempt" for disabled fans after Real Madrid refused to increase their allocation of just FOUR wheelchair spaces for the Champions League tie in March.

Also, those wheelchair spaces will be with the home fans, and NOT with the away fans.

Ted Morris from the LDSA said "We would have expected a minimum of 18 wheelchair bays, they've given us four, but those being with the home fans makes it even worse.

"We just think it's out and out discrimination and it's got to be called out.

"Would you put four non-disabled supporters in with 16,000 Real Madrid fans.. would you put four wheelchair users from Liverpool in the Stretford End at Old Trafford, or four wheelchair users from United in the Kop?"

The Reds have been given only 1,800 tickets for the round of 16 second leg tie at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on March 15.

Under current UEFA regulations for Champions League games, visiting clubs should be granted an allocation of at least 5%, which would equate to 3,000 at the present capacity for the Bernabeu.

Liverpool fans group Spirit of Shankly raised concerns in December 2022 after the allocation was initially announced.

The group wrote an open letter to Reds CEO Billy Hogan in December, with the club later contacting UEFA in regard to the proposed allocation and admitted it was "significantly less than expected".

But as yet there has still been no change, so Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association - in a joint statement with supporters groups from Europe and Spain - have called on Real Madrid to abide by UEFA rules and increase the allocation.

The statement says all the groups are "deeply disappointed with the circumstances leading to the reduced away allocation for Liverpool FC fans visiting Real Madrid for their UCL fixture on 15th March.

The redevelopment of Santiago Bernabéu stadium has reduced capacity from 80,000 to 60,000.

"Real Madrid, however, has only offered a 3% (1,800) away allocation to Liverpool FC fans, blaming the building works as the restricting factor.

"When Real Madrid refer to local police advice as the reason not to allow more away fans, it is – in fact – their responsibility to ensure the 5% allocation and deliver it in full.

"Liverpool FC should be provided with 3,500 tickets for this game and not the punitive total of 1,800.

"Other stadiums, including Anfield and Camp Nou, have undergone redevelopment projects in the past without affecting any away allocation.

"It's entirely unacceptable for a club such as Real Madrid to openly disregard Uefa regulations as well as its responsibility to fans."

Ted has told ITV Granada Real Madrid have told Liverpool FC it is a "local policing issue", so the group has asked to see the police decision is writing to see "why disabled supporters are being discriminated in this way and the reasons behind it.

They are touting safety and security concerns, but how can that be when they are prepared to risk the safety of four Liverpool fans by putting them in with the home fans?"

Ted said Liverpool FC has been very supportive, "everything we have asked them for they have tried to do, but now we would ask that they ask UEFA to apply the regulations properly and if they need to take legal action agaisnt Real Madrid then so be it.

"Enough is enough."

ITV Granada has approached UEFA for comment.