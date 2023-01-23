After Frank Lampard's sacking who could be the next manager at Everton?

We take a look at five names being linked with the job.

Sean Dyche Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

Sean Dyche

It's not the first time the former Burnley boss has been linked with the manager's job at Everton.

The 51-year-old has been without a club since being sacked by Burnley last April and is among the favourites.

Among his greatest achievements at Burnley were getting the club promoted to the Premier League twice and taking them into Europe for the first time in 51 years after finishing seventh in the league in 2018.

Marcelo Bielsa during his time at Leeds United Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Marcelo Bielsa

The former Leeds United manager was once described by Pep Guardiola as the 'best coach in the world'.

The 67-year-old from Argentina has been without work since parting company with Leeds last February.

Bielsa is hailed as legend at the Yorkshire club after leading them back into the Premier League for the first time in 16 years in 2020.

DC United head coach Wayne Rooney Credit: Ringo Chiu/Zuma Press/PA Images

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney came through the ranks at Everton and burst onto the football scene when he made his debut for the club at the age of 16.

England's joint all-time leading goal scorer is currently the head coach at the Major League Soccer side DC United.

As a player he won it all with Manchester United. But the 37-year-old is an inexperienced manager at the top level of the game.

He spent two troubled seasons with Derby County who went into administration, had points deducted and were relegated to League One in 2022.

West Ham United manager David Moyes Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

David Moyes

David Moyes is currently the manager of fellow strugglers West Ham United who beat Everton in Frank Lampard's final game in charge.

Moyes spent eleven years at Everton between 2002 and 2013 before moving to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Highlights of his time at Everton include finishing fourth in the league in 2005 for qualify for Europe and taking them to the FA Cup final in 2009 where they lost to Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Nuno Espirito Santo

The 48-year-old from Portugal was reportedly interviewed for the Everton job in 2021 following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid and he's among the names being mentioned again.

The former Tottenham, Wolves and Porto manager is currently with Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad.