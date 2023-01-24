A seal pup had to be rescued after it wandered into a farmer's field in Lancashire - 18 miles from the nearest coastline.

It is thought the Grey Seal had got a little bit lost, after wandering from the nearby River Ribble.

After being spotted by a member of the public, the RSPCA and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity jumped into action, to rescue the stricken seal.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix, was sent to the scene to help.

The Seal was taken from the field in a cage to an RSPCA centre Credit: RSPCA

She said: “The seal had come from the river - which is 18 miles inland from the coast - but this is not unusual and seals are spotted in our waterways and will happily find their own way back to the sea.

“I spoke to specialists at our centre who were concerned that about putting him back in the river due to the amount of dog walkers in the area as their pets could spook the seal causing him to travel further inland.

“So we took the seal, who looked really healthy, to the RNLI base in Fleetwood and we released him into the sea there.

"The seal was a bit reluctant to go in the water at first so had to gently encourage him.

“Then off he went into the sea - it was so heart-warming to see!"

Watch the moment the Seal returned to the water below.

Play Brightcove video

The RSPCA is now warning people to call for help if they do spot a Seal. They are wild animals and have a nasty bite and it is not uncommon to see them in rivers.

It's also advised people keep dogs on leads in areas that have seal colonies too.

If you see a pup whose mother hasn’t returned within 24 hours, is on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, please call the RSPCA’s advice and cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

There is more information on the RSPCA website about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue all animals, find out how to Join the Winter Rescue today.