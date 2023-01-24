Actress Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt in Coronation Street, has spoken of her pride after being made an MBE by the “gorgeous” Prince of Wales.

The 74-year-old, who was born in Ossett, in West Yorkshire, received the honour for services to drama after 48 years on the iconic ITV soap.

Speaking after the ceremony at Windsor Castle, Helen said: “It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.

“But to receive it in this beautiful building and to be able to walk through it and look at all these pictures and tapestries.

"I love castles and houses in history, and so for me to come here today is just absolutely wonderful.”

Gail Platt has featured in some of Corrie's juiciest storylines, including her marriage to the murderous Richard Hillman. Credit: ITV/ Coronation Street

Helen has featured in some of the most controversial and high-profile storylines on the prime-time soap.

Over the years, Gail Platt has had six husbands, making her Corrie's most married female character.

Gail's most memorable storyline was her marriage to Richard Hillman, who confessed to two murders before trying to drown her and her children in his dramatic exit in 2003.

Helen Worth has been honoured twice with the Outstanding Achievement Award at awards ceremonies for her portrayal of the troubled character.

Prince William awards actress Helen Worth an MBE. Credit: PA images

She joins several other Coronation Street stars with MBEs, including Sally Dynevor, Cherylee Houston and William Roache.

Helen added: “To have had a job and one that I love, and to be able to work in it is quite extraordinary. And then to get an award for it is just the icing on the cake.

“I have a little time off to begin with but I will walk in with my medal the day I do.

“There are quite a few medals scattered around the cast. They’ve all already been given them. I’m bringing up the rear really.”

