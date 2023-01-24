Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Liverpool City Council of the Eleanor Rigby statue being taken away for repairs

The famous statue of Eleanor Rigby in Liverpool has been taken away to be fixed.

The statue on Stanley Street shows the figure from The Beatles song along with some of the lyrics "All the lonely people"

The bench part of the bronze statue was found partially broken earlier this month.

It was initially thought it had been vandalised, but footage revealed the bench was damaged accidentally.

The statue was designed by Tommy Steele, who offered to create the tribute after performing in Liverpool in 1981.

Eleanor Rigby statue being taken away

It was unveiled in 1982 and shows Eleanor Rigby, who "lives in a dream, waits at the window, wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door".

Liverpool Council confirmed the statue has now been removed to undergo the necessary improvements and refurbishments following an assessment of its current state.

Eleanor Rigby statue with broken bench Credit: Liverpool City Council

The lyrics of Eleanor Rigby are thought to be based on a name on a gravestone at St Peter's churchyard in Woolton, Liverpool, where Paul McCartney first met John Lennon at a church fete. The grave deeds later went up for auction.

That Eleanor Rigby was a scullery maid who died in 1939.

However Paul McCartney has always said the name was just a fictitious character.