A Southport drug dealer known as "skint-harry" has been jailed for his leading role in an Encrochat enabled drugs supply.

George Powell, 40 years, of Hillside Road, Southport, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 23 January to 12 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

Powell was arrested at Manchester Airport on 21 July 2022 after being identified as the user of the Encrochat handle "skint-harry".

He was identified as the user of that handle thanks to personal information he disclosed within the messages, including details of relatives, addresses and vehicles linked to him.

Powell pleaded guilty to the offences at a previous hearing, and he accepted he had been responsible for conspiring to supply 9kg cocaine and 5kg heroin between March and June 2020.

Powell was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: "Powell’s Encrochat messages revealed his clear involvement as a leading figure in drug conspiracies that could have caused suffering to families and residents in our community.

"We know the destruction that drug supply causes and Merseyside Police remains relentless in our pursuit of these criminals and to bring down serious and organised criminal groups."

Anyone with information on drug dealing is asked to contact @MerPolCC, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.