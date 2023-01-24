A "hero" son has died after trying to save his dad from a house fire caused by an e-bike.

Rab Shearer, who has been named locally, died when a fire tore through his home in Litherland in January when the e-bike, which had been left charging overnight, caught fire.

His son, Gary, also died two weeks after the fire which claimed the life of his father.

Fire crews were called to Daisy Mews in the early hours of Sunday 8January. There, they found two people, Rab and son Gary inside the house.

Paramedics and firefighters performed CPR on the two men. Rab died at the scene while Gary was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition before passing away on Sunday 22 January.

It happened on Daisy Mews in Litherland Credit: Liverpool Echo

Following the news of Gary's death, tributes were posted on social media by his friends.

The Beaky Social Club in Bootle posted: "Shirley, Margy & the bar staff & customers send our sincere condolences to Ray Shearer, Andrew Shearer & all the Shearer family, on the loss of their beloved brother Gary Shearer, no words can ease the pain you feel today, but please know we are here if you need anything.

"RIP Gary you gave your life to try to save your beloved dad, what a hero you are, sleep peacefully now, safe in your mum & dad's loving arms, goodbye & God bless.

"Sympathy & love to all the Shearer family & anyone who is hurting today by this awful news."

A GoFundMe, originally set up for the family after the death of Rab Shearer, confirmed the news of Gary's death.

A message posted read: "Unfortunately on Sunday Gary also sadly lost his life we are all devastated no family should have to go through this so we have raised our target and we're raising more to help the family rebuild and pay for Gary’s last farewell.

"Rest in perfect paradise cheeky face you'll be sadly missed in our close."