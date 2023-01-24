A little girl has been hailed a hero after phoning emergency services when her mum fell unconscious.

Mia Lancaster also fed her baby sister a bottle while she waited for help to arrive for her Mum Natalie at their home in Leigh.

The seven-year-old phoned 999 on her own mobile phone telling call handlers "my mum's collapsed and she's breathing really funny".

Shortly after, she gave the ambulance her address and postcode.

Mia then used her mum's phone to call her grandma who lives quite close to the family.

While she waited for the paramedics to arrive, Mia managed to feed her 11-month-old sister Lyla.

Natalie, 33, said: "My partner was out, so I was on my own with the kids. I was giving Lyla a bottle of milk on the couch.

"The next thing I remember is waking up to paramedics in the house.

"They told me Mia had called 999, then opened the door and let them in when they got here.

"The paramedics said she was brilliant. They couldn't believe how old she was. She told them exactly what they needed to know."

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) praised Mia who they said acted "very calmly" in a worrying situation.

A NWAS spokesperson said: “Teaching our children and future generations the right reason to call 999 could save your life - we have had very young children call us because their parent is unconscious.

“We commend Mia, who obviously acted very calmly in a very worrying situation and got help to arrive for her mum very quickly. We are also delighted to hear that mum Natalie is now ok.

"We recommend parents and guardians to make sure they take five minutes to sit down with their children and explain when to call 999, especially if the adult is not awake.

The spokesperson stressed how crucial it is that children know their address and postcode so that if they need to call 999 an ambulance can arrive as soon as possible.

Natalie will undergo further tests to find out exactly why she lost consciousness as doctors have been unable to find the reason.

But in the meantime she said she feels safe knowing that Mia knows exactly what to do if it happens again.

Mum Natalie also urged other parents to teach their kids what to do in an emergency.

"I'm fit and healthy. If something like this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone," she said.

"I've always instilled it in Mia what to do if someone isn't well.

"She's very mature for her age. I'm so proud of her. She did everything right."

