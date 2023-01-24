A man and woman have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in south Manchester.

The pair were arrested on Monday 23 January in the evening following the stabbing which has left the 19-year-old man in a critical condition.

The incident happened on Stockport Road in Levenshulme on Sunday 22 January around 11.30pm.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, who is also 20, on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody for questioning.

Stop and search powers remain on Alma Road/Highfield Road, Nelstrop Road North, Errwood Road and Crossley Road/Cringle Road. Credit: MEN Media

Extra stop and search powers have been granted in the area until midday on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

There is also an increased police presence in Levenshulme while officers continue with their investigation.

Anyone who may have any information in connection to the incident is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 1995 direct or 101 quoting log 3385 of 22/01/2023. Alternatively, contact the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111.