A man has been charged with murder after a shooting and acid attack near Wigan.

Liam Smith, 38, was found dead hear his home on Kilburn Drive, in Shevington on the evening of 24 November 2022.

Michael Hillier, of Ecclessall Road, Sheffield, has now been charged with his murder.

The 38-year-old has been remanded into custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court today (24 January), Greater Manchester Police said.

Liam's death was the first fatal shooting in Greater Manchester in more than two years, police said at the time.

The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.

Paying tribute to Liam after his death, his family said: "Liam was kind hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

"He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.

"He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him."