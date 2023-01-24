Play Brightcove video

People in Withnell in Lancashire are angry and worried that their GP's Surgery is about to be taken over by a large company from outside the area - without any consultation by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, or ICB who are in charge of the process.

Patient Traci O'Gara said "the Integrated Care Board claim to put the heart of the community in the decision making process but there has been no community consultation and no community impact assessment done on the proposed provision."

Philip Molynux is also a patient at the local surgery. He said "I don't understand how the quality aspect of all of this can be properly evaluated when the views of patients haven't been properly canvassed."

GP Dr Ann Robinson is worried about what the changes could mean for her patients

Dr Ann Robinson is the principal GP and says she is proud of the fact that three quarters of her patients can choose which doctor they want to see, most of them on the day. She is worried that could all change.

"We still visit our patients at home, my nurses still visit patients at home. We look after patients as individual members of our community. They are not just numbers to be processed through a call centre."

Dr Robinson and her staff even staged a sit in at the their offices but it seems the takeover is still going ahead.

In a statement the ICB's deputy CEO, Maggie Oldham, NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board said

"We had a duty to undertake an open procurement process for this service"

As a result of this process, a suitable provider has been identified. We will work closely with the provider to ensure continuity of service for patients at Withnell."

That new provider is SSP Health who currently run 39 GP practices from Carlisle to Merseyside.

In a statement their CEO told ITV Granada Reports "we completely understand the concerns of all involved and we want to reassure both patients and staff at Withnell Health Centre that our primary focus is to ensure the practice continues to provide the same, or better levels of patient care.

We do want to assure anyone with concerns that our aim is to retain the team, continue their good work and add to the services available to patients."

Whether that pacifies staff and patients remains to be seen. Many will still be concerned that the takeover could mean unwelcome changes to their village GP.