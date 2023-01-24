There are no spoilers in this article

Happy Valley fans have been flocking to a cafe in Greater Manchester where a dramatic scene was filmed - and to taste a chicken sandwich named in honour of the popular show.

The third series of the BBC drama, starring Sarah Lancashire, has been the most anticipated yet, with more than five million viewers each Sunday.

It follows police sergeant Catherine Cawood who is on the trail of murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

While the show is set in Sheffield, in real-life producers headed to Bolton to film a tense scene featuring the main character and her sister.

Eager fans of the drama have now been flocking to the real-life filming location, Amico Cafe on Corporation Road.

Although Happy Valley is set in Sheffield, this intense scene was filmed in Bolton. Credit: BBC/ Happy Valley

The production crew took over the Bolton cafe for one day, keeping details of the show a secret from staff members.

But since the show aired, cafe owner John told ITV's Lorraine's Jake Quickenden that "business has soared" and fans have travelled across the country to sit in the exact seat where Sarah Lancashire sat.

He explained: "I didn't realise how much of an impact a show could have.

"We have a lady who came down from London. She stayed the week and has came in here three times already just to sit at this very table.

"It's nice to give people that little bit of sense of 'this is where they sat'."

The cafe has now introduced a 'Happy Valley sandwich' to the menu, which is a ciabatta roll filled with chicken, prosciutto and pesto.

The North West is no stranger to film crews, with the likes of Peaky Blinders, Stay Close and the latest Batman movie choosing the region as a prime location.

