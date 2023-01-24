The family of a father who was shot and then doused in acid have hit out at the 'kind of world we live in' where 'violence and death are considered normal'.

Liam Smith, 38, was found dead at the bottom of his driveway in the quiet village of Shevington near Wigan in November.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it believes Liam was the intended target of the "senseless attack" on Kilburn Drive, adding officers are "working tirelessly to build a full and comprehensive picture of what happened".

In an emotional tribute his family described his murder as " savage", and said the death of the "d evoted father" of two boys, aged 11 and 15, has sent shockwaves " amongst everyone who knew and loved him".

Liam was found on 24 November at the bottom of his driveway in Shevington. Credit: Family picture

GMP is now appealing for help in tracing a four-by-four which was seen close to the scene on two occasions.

The dark grey Mitsubishi Shogun Elegance model is believed to have had two different number plates each time.

It was first spotted on 2 November - three weeks before Liam's murder - close to his house with the registration plates EJ57 UPE.

While on the day of his murder it had the distinctive registration plate R22 ORA - which police say "may make people think of Rita Ora" - and was parked there for around 10 hours.

DCI Gina Brennand said the "true keepers of these number plates have no connection to this investigation".

She added: "The car has clear linear damage to the near rear side behind the rear wheel arch and a lens missing on the front offside fog light. It's true plates are unknown at this time.

"The car also had a hi vis workers jacket draped over the driver’s seat."

Police are appealing to trace this car which was seen outside Liam's home on two occasions. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police have so far arrest three in connection with the incident, charging a 38-year-old man from Sheffield with his murder.

Officers added that four warrants and 28 premises searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

DCI Brennand added: "I would urge people who have any information and are withholding this from police to think of the pain that Liam’s loved ones continue to feel every day and ask that they come forward.

Any details should be passed via the LiveChat function or by calling 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25/11/2022.

Information can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Liam's body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington in November. Credit: MEN Media

Full tribute from Liam's family - read out by his dad Phil Smith alongside his mum:

Four weeks before Christmas - in the early evening of Thursday 24th November 2022- Liam Smith, a 38 year old man, was at home alone on one of the very rare occasions he wasn't with his children - 2 boys aged 15 and 11, upon whom he loved unconditionally.

Just after half past six, Liam was murdered at the bottom of his driveway.

Not only was Liam a devoted father, but he was also a dearly loved, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Grandson and Friend.

Liam's savage murder at his home address has sent complete shock waves of grief and despair amongst everyone who knew and loved him.

Two young boys will now have to spend the rest of their lives without their adoring father, and the rest of our family will be forever haunted by this senseless act.

Liam worked and grafted hard as he could an electrician to give his boys the best start in life he could possibly give.

Our family have absolutely no idea whatsoever as to why he was killed. None.

No family should ever have to go through the extreme depths of grief and confusion that we are going through.

What kind of world are we living in and raising our children in, if violence and death are considered by some to be normal.

We are doing this, not only to seek justice for Liam and his boys, but to protect any other family from going through the immense loss and suffering that we have.

What happened to Liam could be anyone's Dad, Son, Brother, Grandson, Cousin or Friend...

We are therefore sending out a heartfelt plea to anyone with ANY information to please, please contact the Police. This can be done anonymously.

Anyone withholding information about what has happened, have clearly not witnessed the devastation such a heinous crime has on a family like it has done with mine.

Liam's life wasn't the only one destroyed that night, so many other lives have been devastated by his murder.

Our family cannot come to terms with this tragic killing of Liam until justice is served and we receive answers.