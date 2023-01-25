The final phase in the redevelopment of Manchester Airport's Terminal 2 is underway.

The £440m investment - which is part of a £1.3bn Transformation Programme - is expected to create thousands of jobs and unlock billions of pounds of economic value for the North over the next decade.

It will also connect the North West to even more international destinations, including some of the world’s most important economic markets.

The new check in desks in Terminal 2. Credit: Manchester Airport

The work currently taking place will aim to bring the old part of T2 up to the same specification as the new T2 extension that opened in July 2021.

Upon completion in 2025, around 80% of all passengers will use the expanded Terminal 2, with Terminal 1 set to close – 63 years after it was opened by the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1962.

What will the new terminal have to offer?

The terminal departure lounge will double in size where customers can explore an exciting array of shops, bars, restaurants and airport lounges.

There will be an additional security hall, fitted with the next-generation security scanners.

A new pier is being built to match the first pier that opened in 2019.

A new dual taxiway system will improve airfield efficiency, with flexible aircraft stands.

The terminal's hold baggage capacity will more than double to over 5,000 bags per hour, with two new teardrop check in islands.

The new security hall. Credit: Manchester Airport

Airport bosses say more than 500 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone, while independent analysis shows around 16,400 extra jobs will be generated by 2040 as a result of the economic activity stimulated by the expansion of the airport and its route network.

The same research, by York Aviation, reveals that Manchester Airport’s current contribution to the Northern economy of £3.5bn is expected to soar by nearly 80%, to £6.3bn by 2040 as a result of the full delivery of the transformation programme.

A further £2.9bn boost will be triggered through the increased productivity of businesses travelling and trading globally through Manchester over the same period.

One of the shopping areas at the new terminal. Credit: Manchester Airport

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said: "It is hugely exciting to be announcing this significant investment in Manchester Airport. It represents a major milestone in the history of both our airport, and the region as a whole.

"By completing the transformation of Terminal 2, we will not only be offering passengers across the North an unrivalled choice of destinations, but also providing them with world class facilities and a great overall experience when they travel through Manchester.

"I cannot wait to see the plans come to fruition, for the benefit of all of our customers, colleagues and supporters."

The champagne bar in the retail area. Credit: Manchester Airport

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "As the aviation industry recovers after Covid, it’s great news to see this significant vote of confidence in the UK.

"This investment will be a huge boost for the North, benefitting passengers flying in and out of the region as well as supporting thousands of jobs."

