Hundreds of people are expected to pay their respects at the funeral of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle, 26, was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which also hurt four men.

Ms Edwards' funeral will be held at St Nicholas's Church in Wallasey.

Her father Tim Edwards hopes a foundation in his daughter's name will combat gun violence in the region.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on 7 June.

