Play Brightcove video

Elle's dad Tim carried her coffin into the church.

Hundreds of people have lined the streets in Wallasey to pay their respects to Elle Edwards ahead of her funeral.

Elle's coffin arrived at St Nicholas' Church on a horse drawn carriage, with the horses wearing pink headdresses.

Her dad Tim helped carry her coffin into the church.

Elle, 26, died after she was shot at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot dead Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

Merseyside Police said Elle was a bystander, and not the intended target in the shooting, where four men were also injured.

Her funeral has taken place exactly a month to the day she was pronounced dead in the early hours of Christmas Day 2022.

The vicar called Elle's funeral a "celebration" of her life, saying "as we have heard, there is much in Elle's life that needs to be celebrated."

In a moving homily, Revered Jeff Staples spoke about the need for "peace and hope".

Elle's coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage Credit: PA

He said Elle's grandad George had said to him they "needed to leave the church with hope in their hearts. "How true is that – if we lose hope – then the darkness of evil has gained a victory.

"Yet the light of hope shines even in the deepest darkness..

"It shines in every kind word – in every loving embrace – in every good deed..

Elle's family arriving for the service Credit: PA

"There may not have been much said about it – but the light of hope shone on that dark night.

"The light of hope shone in the goodness of those who were able to act to try and save Elle, Elle was not abandoned to the darkness.

"The light of hope shone in the goodness of those who tended the wounded – who supported the fearful and it shone in those who offered words of comfort and who lit candles."

The order of service for Elle Edward's funeral Credit: PA

During the service mourners were invited to tie ribbons to a prayer tree, and among the tunes played were 'Candy Rain' by Soul for Real and 'People' by Libianca.

People were also asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.

Elle's family thanked their relatives, friends and neighbours for all their support, in a message on the order of service.

The service was followed by a private service at Landican Crematorium.

The service was followed by a private service at Landican Crematorium Credit: PA

A man has been charged with Elle's murder.

Connor Chapman, 22, from Houghton Road, Woodchurch, Wirral is due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court in June this year.