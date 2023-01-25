A man has been arrested the death of a 16 year old boy in a motorbike crash in Stockport.

Emergency services were called to Gorton Road, Reddish, just before 7am today, Tuesday 24 January 2023, to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

As a result of the incident, the boy sustained serious injuries and sadly died a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police say the boy's family are being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Can you help?

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage on, or near to, the junction of Gorton Road and Ainsdale Grove to contact 101 quoting log number 544 of 24 January 2023.