Merseyside Police have arrested two men on suspicion of multiple offences after a high speed police chase through Kirkby.

In the early hours of Wednesday 25 January, officer spotted a suspected stolen BMW driving at high speed from Knowsley Industrial Park towards Kirkby with no VRM plate.

The car failed to stop, a pursuit was commenced and the car was found a short time later on Shaldon Walk. With the help of Merseyside Police Dog PD Quga, two men were detained in a garden nearby.

Various items were found in the vehicle, including a crowbar, a drill and cash.

Cash was found in the car Credit: Merseyside Police

A 30-year old man from Ince, Wigan has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle; dangerous driving; driving with no insurance; possession of criminal property; fail to stop; and driving without a licence.

A 27-year-old man from Whiston has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.