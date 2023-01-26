A biopic of an entrepreneur, who took on the finance industry to open his own community-based bank, has overtaken Oscar-nominees as Netflix's number one film in the UK.

The Bank of Dave tells the life story of Dave Fishwick who started Burnley Savings and Loans after railing against many banks in the wake of the 2007 financial crisis.

The Netflix film, released on 16 January, has risen above releases such the murder-mystery Knives Out: Glass Onion and Oscar and BAFTA-nominee All Quiet on the Western Front.

James Bond star Rory Kinnear stars as Dave alongside Hugh Bonneville, a London banker standing in the way of Dave's attempts to create the community bank.

Oldham's Jo Hartley, Plebs star Joel Fry and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, who is originally from Manchester, also star in the hit movie.

In a Tweet, the real Dave Fishwick said: "Thank you all for watching and supporting the Bank of Dave movie.

"We are so lucky to be on the front page of Netflix at number one against all the Hollywood Blockbusters.

"It's incredible to see my real minibus garage in Lancashire here on the front page of Netflix."

The Bank of Dave is streaming on the subscription service Netflix now.

