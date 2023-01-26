Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have arrested a 20-year-old man in the Barnston area of the Wirral on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

Beautician Elle, 26, was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village shortly before midnight.

Merseyside Police said she was a bystander and not the intended target in the shooting, where four men were also injured.

This week, hundreds turned out for her funeral which was held exactly a month to the day she was pronounced dead in the early hours of Christmas Day 2022.

