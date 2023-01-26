The North West’s lead medic for Covid-19 vaccination is encouraging people to come forward for their booster doses before the programme ends in February.

Doctors have described the vaccine programme as 'the most successful in history', having delivered more than 17 million doses in the region since its launch in December 2020.

Anyone yet to come forward for their Covid booster is being urged to do so before the end of the campaign.

The jab will still be available to those considered to be at risk of serious illness.

Professor Richard Preece, Regional Medical Director for Mass Vaccination Programmes for NHS England - North West, said: "Our residents have widespread protection from Covid-19 and its variants thanks to the success of the vaccination programme to date.

"Following the decision by the Government to act on advice, I would encourage anyone who has not yet had their Covid booster to book an appointment in the next couple of weeks and make the most of the offer available.

“Once the NHS receives updated guidance for the next phase of the vaccination programme, our fantastic NHS staff will make sure the vaccine is as accessible and convenient to those eligible as it has been in each of the previous campaigns."

Further guidance on who will be eligible for Covid vaccines in future phases of the programme, such as any spring campaign as well as next autumn’s, will be issued in due course.

