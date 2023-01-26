Play Brightcove video

A man who was rescued from stormy seas after trying to help a stricken dog says he will "forever be in debt" to the RNLI crew who saved his life.

Niall Robinson was rescued from the waves in New Brighton, on Merseyside, in July 2020.

His mother, Christine, died after she entered the water to help the dog.

Niall met the crew who saved his life as they were given a commendation by the Merseyside Police Chief Constable at Aintree racecourse.

He said: "‘Meeting the RNLI crew and lifeguards for the first time was an emotional occasion, but something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

"I will forever be in their debt. The volunteers should be so very proud of what they did that day in such horrendous conditions."

Niall Robinson meets RNLI helm Michael Stannard for the first time since the incident Credit: Connor Wray

Members of the public and a police constable were also awarded for their interventions during the incident.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, said: "The bravery shown by the lifeguard and crew of the New Brighton RNLI in that tragic incident was commendable.

"The circumstances and level of risk made it uncertain whether a rescue attempt would even be possible.

"Nevertheless, they persevered, selflessly putting themselves in danger and sustaining injuries in their attempt to preserve life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...