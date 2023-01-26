Police found suspected amphetamines hidden inside a bag of frozen roast potatoes.

Officers from Merseyside Police raided a home in the Wirral on Tuesday 24 January, after they saw a man in a car acting "suspiciously".

Police stopped the car and found a small amount of suspected amphetamine, a burner phone and money.A further raid was carried out an address in Bromborough and a large quantity of suspected amphetamine was found in the fridge.

Police pictures show a bag of Aunt Bessie's roasties in an evidence bag.Officers also discovered bags of white powder, cannabis and numerous individual wraps of amphetamine. A 63-year-old man from Bromborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.Community Policing Inspector Daniel Greenhalgh said: "Thanks to proactive policing work a significant amount of drugs have been removed from our streets which cause harm in our communities. We urge people to continue coming forward with information and intelligence by either contacting us or anonymously through Crimestoppers so we can act."Stop searches, warrants, land searches and arrests take place all year round, and in many instances it is thanks to the public who tell us where there are issues in the community. If you have anti-social behaviour or criminality in your area let us know and we will take action."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...