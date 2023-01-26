Police are warning people to remain vigilant after a teenage girl was picked up by a bogus taxi driver and taken to an unknown property in Chester.

The 19-year-old was walking through City Road at 5am on Sunday, 15 January, when she was approached by a silver car, which she thought was a taxi.

She asked the driver to take her to a nearby hotel, but instead he drove her to a house on Queens Road and asked her whether she wanted to go inside.

The teenager got out of the car and made her way to the hotel on her own.

A week later on Sunday, 22 January, at around 4:30am, two women, aged 21 and 23, were approached by what they believed to be a taxi on Northgate Street in Chester.

The driver of the silver car told them that he was a taxi driver and the women asked to be taken to Winsford.

When they arrived at their destination, the women asked if they could pay using their bank card, but they were unable to as he did not have a card machine.

Cheshire Police say the driver then became irritated and drove them back to Chester city centre and left them there.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested in relation to the incidents on Sunday 22 January and have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.

DC Manson also wanted to use the incidents to "remind members of the public to remain vigilant" and to make sure people always book a taxi through a licensed and vetted taxi service.

He continued: “Rogue taxi drivers can be spotted by checking whether they have any official taxi plates or any official signage/identification that confirms their licensing and taxi firm.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101.

