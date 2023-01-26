A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after man was stabbed in the neck in Salford.

The 21-year-old victim is still receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries after the attack on Hankinson Way, which happened just after 5pm on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

Ellis Taylor, 18, from Spring Gardens, Salford, appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Thursday, 26 January.

Greater Manchester Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or know any information, to contact 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.