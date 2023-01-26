Play Brightcove video

The Walking Dead star David Morrissey says he was "flabbergasted" to receive an honorary degree from Hope University in a city that is a "big part of his life".

The 58-year-old actor received a Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his distinguished acting career and his work with social justice charities.

Morrissey, who was born in the Kensington, said he was pleased to receive the award in a part of Liverpool where he grew up.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "I was flabbergasted when they came my way. I do feel quite humbled by the whole thing.

"This city is a big part of my life and I'm very proud of that. Liverpool has changed so much, particularly around St George's Hall."

"Drama changed my life, I wasn't particularly academic. When I got up on stage I felt like I'd arrived," he added.

One of the roles he is best known for playing is The Governor in the Emmy award-winning zombie apocalypse series The Walking Dead.

David said: "The Governor was a real change for me in lifestyle and in character. It's was one of the best run shows I've ever worked on.

"I loved playing him, he was so complex and so crazy - you never knew where you were with him.

"Characters can be all things - I like to find the complexity in people."

Actor David Morrissey has been honoured for his acting career and his work with social justice charities. Credit: ITV News

Dr Penny Haughan, Interim Vice-Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University, said: “The University is privileged to honour David with this honorary degree and we are delighted he is able to celebrate with our students.

“Liverpool Hope prides itself on producing rounded graduates who are ready to make a positive contribution in all aspects of the modern world.

“David embodies this commitment as a superb actor who excels in his chosen field, but also as a patron and supporter of various charities, many of which aim to improve the lives of children.

“He is a shining example to all our students.”

