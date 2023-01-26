Wigan Athletic sack manager Kolo Touré

Wigan Athletic have 'parted company' with First Team Manager, Kolo Touré.

The former Manchester City defender was in charge for just nine games and failed to record a win.

Touré arrived at the DW Stadium in November 2022, but the club say after a run of results that sees Wigan in a fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship, the Board believe that this is the right time to make a change.

In a statement they said, "We can confirm that Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the Club."

"First team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the Club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager of the Football Club. "

Malachy Brannigan, Chief Executive of Wigan Athletic, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the Football Club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the Board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the Second Tier for next season.”

Toure worked under the likes of Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Roberto Mancini during a playing career that saw him represent Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, but he had no previous management experience.

The final straw came with the second home defeat to Luton in the space of just four days.

Toure said after that game, "We conceded another cheap goal early on and, when that is the case, it is very difficult for you.

The boys are continuing to give me everything, that is never in doubt. But individual errors are costing us any chance in games."

