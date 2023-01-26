An elderly woman who said she could not afford to heat her home died after developing hypothermia, an inquest has heard.

Barbara Bolton, 87, was admitted to Fairfield General Hospital in Bury on 11 December 2022 with the condition, as well as a chest infection.

Her inquest was opened at Rochdale Coroners' Court.

Ms Bolton, who was from Bury, was taken to hospital by paramedics after an ambulance was called.

It is understood that hospital notes indicate her illness was linked to the fact she could not afford to put her heating on.

On 5 January, a decision was made at the hospital in conjunction with Ms Bolton's family, to place her on end of life care.

The inquest heard she was a mother and a widow and had previously worked as a pharmacy assistant.

Fairfield Hospital, Bury. Credit: PA

Police coroner's officer Jane Scullion told the hearing: "Barbara was admitted to hospital on 11 December 2022, with hypothermia, and a chest infection.

"During that time she continued to deteriorate. After a discussion, she was placed on end of life care and passed away."

Assistant coroner for Manchester North Julie Mitchel adjourned the inquest and requested statements from her doctor and asked for a medical cause of death to be provided."Her death was particularly accelerated by hypothermia and there is a possibility of self-neglect due to the lack of heating so her death has been referred to the coroner," she said.

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures and requires immediate medical intervention.

Causes include not wearing warm clothes in winter, falling into cold water and living in a cold house.

Following the inquest, Ms Bolton's son Mark said: "We were in contact with her every day and saw her and spoke to her.

"We have to deal with the sad loss now and it's very hard for me and my family."

A full inquest, which will explore the circumstances which led to Ms Bolton's death, will take place at Rochdale Coroners' Court later this year.

