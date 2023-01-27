Almost 100 officers in Greater Manchester Police are under investigation or awaiting a hearing for sexual misconduct, it has been disclosed.

This amounts to around 1% of officers in the second largest force in England.

Deputy mayor Kate Green says there is currently 16 police officers awaiting hearings in respect of sexual misconduct and 82 further cases under investigation.

The findings come after the conviction of PC David Carrick who was unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders after 20 years in the Metropolitan Police.

PC David Carrick stands charged with 53 offences against 13 women between 2003 and 2020.

Ms Green asked for a report to be drawn up on sexual misconduct cases in the force after PC Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.

At a meeting of the Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Fire and Crime Panel Ms Green said GMP is committed to complying with requirements from the National Police Chiefs’ Council to review vetting practices.

She told the meeting: “This is a huge issue for all police forces, including GMP, in relation to public trust, and that’s why immediately after we knew about the Carrick conviction I asked for a report on the sexual misconduct cases that are current in GMP, so that the mayor and I could assure ourselves both of the scale of what we face and the action that is being taken.

“I think we know that the vast, vast majority of our officers do a decent and valued job in protecting the public and they really share the anger that we will all feel at the conduct of the minority of their colleagues that bring that trust into question.”

