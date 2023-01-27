Boxer Jake Paul has appeared to announce that Love Island Molly-Mae has given birth ahead of his big fight with Tommy Fury.

The 26-year-old YouTuber made the claim in a new post on social media in a taunt to fight him in a grudge match in Saudi Arabia.

On Instagram, Jake said that there were "no excuses" for the match to be delayed now that the Love Island star's' "baby is born".

Jake said: "Tommy has no excuses now… baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue."Tyson promises he and Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name if he can’t beat the Youtuber. "Tomorrow I’m coming to London to look at all three Fury’s in the eye and shake on that promise."

Molly-Mae, 23, who revealed her pregnancy in September, has yet to confirm whether she has in fact given birth.

The couple are expecting a baby girl and have documented their journey since announcing their pregnancy.

The couple who met on Love Island are expecting a baby girl. Credit: Instagram

Tommy and Jake were scheduled to face off in December 2021, but Fury - the half-brother of Tyson Fury – withdrew from the fight because of a medical issue.

A rearranged clash, set for August 2022, was called off after Fury, 23, was denied entry to the United States.

The pair will face off for the first time when they sit ringside for Artur Beterbiev’s unified light heavyweight clash with Anthony Yarde in London.

After the fight in Riyadh was announced, the YouTuber said: “The moment of truth has finally arrived.

"On February 26, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer, really is.”

Tommy Fury who alongside Jake Paul will look to make it third time lucky after agreeing to a bout in Saudi Arabia on February 26. Credit: PA images

Responding to his rival, Fury said: “Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26 and I can finally move on with mine.

“Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out.

“The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.”

It will broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport Box Office on 26 February.

