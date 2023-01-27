The M6 near Crewe has reopened after two lorries crashed outside Sanbach Services.

The motorway was shut northbound heading towards Manchester between J16 and J17.

National Highways say the crash which happened on Thursday 26 January just before 9.30pm caused "a significant amount of debris and spillage across the carriageway".

Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Services were both in attendance.

In a tweet, North West Motorway Police said: "This is the scene on the M6 northbound outside Sandbach Services, thankfully everyone walked away from the vehicles."

The M6 has now reopened after being closed throughout the night.

